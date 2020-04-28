Labour asks Fine Gael and Fianna Fail five questions on government formation

The Labour Party has responded to the Fine Gael-Fianna Fail joint framework document with five questions for the two parties.

The framework document was given to smaller parties in a bid to convince them to join a coalition government with them.

Last week, the Green Party published a six-page letter containing 17 key questions it wanted Fine Gael and Fianna Fail to answer before deciding on whether or not to enter into formal talks on government formation.

The letter from Labour leader Alan Kelly to the leader of both parties asks how much the government is prepared to borrow in the next three years to fund and maintain public services and secure additional investment.

The Labour Party also wants to know what taxation measures the parties are prepared to consider, and how they propose to guarantee they can implement a radical programme for government over the next five years without increases in taxation for higher earners.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has ruled out tax increases to fund the state’s response to the Covid-19 emergency.

The letter also asks them to commit to keeping the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment at the current rate of 350 euro per week.

It also asks what spending cuts to departments and agencies will be considered and if the current public sector pay deal will be honoured.

“Will you honour the current public sector pay deal, and what is your approach to negotiating a follow-on agreement, including equality of pay and conditions for our Defence Forces,” Mr Kelly asks in the letter.

A further 21 Labour Party principles are outlined in the letter, including calls for a Living Wage, direct state provision of childcare and the rollout of Slaintecare.

Mr Kelly states in the letter that the country needs a stable government to deal with the fallout of Covid-19.

“However, I have said that we will talk to other parties. The Labour Party will continue to play a constructive part in the response to Covid-19, and it is my goal that we will have a robust role in the recovery of our country after the pandemic,” states the letter.

“The importance of the well-resourced, properly functioning and responsive State has never been clearer.

“The Labour Party welcomes this bold social democratic statement, but what is not clear to us is how the policy goals will be resourced and what fundamental choices such a government would be prepared to take.”

PA Media