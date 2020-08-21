Kildare lockdown restrictions extended for two weeks

Lockdown restrictions in Kildare will be extended for two weeks, health minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

The midlands county last week accounted for a third of cases in Ireland, but numbers have stabilised, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

A high number of illnesses continue to be reported on a daily basis and are widely distributed across the area, he added.

Mr Donnelly said: “The measures are working but they need more time.”

Special restrictions in Laois and Offaly are being lifted with immediate effect.

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said the Government will provide further assistance to firms in Kildare.

“It has been a devastating few months for business owners, their staff and families,” he said.

“By extending these restrictions now, we will avoid further, more damaging measures later on.”

Several meat plants in the midlands saw outbreaks of Covid-19 earlier this summer.

I realise how disappointing todayâs news will be for the people of Kildare. It has been a devastating few months for business owners, their staff and families. I recognise that and we are redoubling our efforts to help businesses. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) August 21, 2020

Kildare has seen a recent improvement in infection rates but recorded nearly 200 cases per 100,000 population, compared with 27 in the rest of the country, the health authorities added.

It is reporting 40 new cases a day, twice as many as it was two weeks ago.

Mr Donnelly said: “This is difficult news for families, businesses and communities right across Kildare.”

He said the sacrifices of people there had prevented a return to more stringent measures seen earlier in the year.

Schools in the county are still due to reopen.

Dr Glynn added: “There is cause for cautious optimism. While there has been some evidence of community transmission in Kildare, this is not out of line with the national profile.”

He said the number in hospital there remained low.

Dr Glynn added: “Due to the overall volume of active cases currently in Kildare more time is required.

“It is important that we protect the progress that has been made and do not take any unnecessary risks that could result in deterioration of the situation there.”

Mr Varadkar said the people of Kildare were making a sacrifice on behalf of the entire country.

“I recognise that and we are redoubling our efforts to help businesses.”

New measures include:

– Kildare businesses will receive a further 20% top-up to the Restart Plus Grant, equivalent to a 40% rise overall, bringing the new minimum grant to 5,600 euro and the maximum to 35,000 euro.

– The local enterprise office will step up assistance to impacted businesses.

– One-to-one specialist expertise and mentoring will be provided to impacted businesses, helping them reassess their financial plans.

– A virtual Sustaining Business open day will be held early next week.

– Marketing grants will be reinforced to help businesses get their message out that they are open for business. Up to 2,500 euro is available.

