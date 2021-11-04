Key points in Government’s revised climate action plan

The Government has published its revised climate action plan to reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 51% by the end of the decade.
It has set out a plan of how every sector in Ireland will play its part in cutting emissions.
Among the keys measures include:
– An increase of renewable electricity by up to 80%, with a mix from offshore and onshore wind and solar power.
As we transform how we travel, we will deliver:— Department of Transport (@Dept_Transport) November 4, 2021
🚲🚃500,000 additional daily walking, cycling & public transport journeys
🔌945,000 EVs on the road
⛽️A 10% reduction in the remaining car journeys which are fuelled by petrol/diesel #ClimateActionIRL #TransformingHowWeTravel pic.twitter.com/MkexQtyVDR
– Further measures include increased electricity storage, the deployment of zero-emissions gas and the production of hydrogen for use in other industries.
– Cut electricity use of between 62 and 81%, relative to 2018 levels.
– Transport will see an acceleration of the electrification of road transport, the use of biofuels and a shift to transport modes with lower energy consumption, including walking, cycling, active and public transport.
– Further measures will include a “modal shift” to reduce the overall fossil fuelled distance undertaken by car by 10%.
– Reaching 845,000 electric vehicles by 2030.
Ministers @McConalogue, @pippa_hackett and @martinheydonfg said the #ClimateActionPlan 🌏 launched today highlights the importance in setting a pathway to reducing Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions by 51% in 2030. #ClimateActionIRL— Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) November 4, 2021
📍 https://t.co/uqFba7WdCa pic.twitter.com/uSxjKofy3l
– Reaching 95,000 zero-emissions vans and 3,500 zero-emissions HGVs by 2030
– Replacements for bus and rail to be services “green” including 1,500 electric vehicle buses and expanded electrified rail services by 2030.
– Scale up retrofitting and the rollout of district heating in cities and the ramping up of zero-emissions heating in commercial buildings.
– Retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030.
– Reducing emissions from public sector buildings by 50%
– Reducing agriculture emissions by up to 30% by 2030
– Reducing fertiliser use and increasing the use of clover and multi-species swards
– Improving animal breeding and feeding
– Increase organically farmed land almost five-fold to 350,000 hectares.
– Manage emissions from the dairy herd
– Increase afforestation with a new forestry programme to launch in 2023.