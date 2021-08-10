Kellie Harrington to arrive back in Dublin

Kellie Harrington is expected to travel through Dublin on Tuesday, as she arrives back in Ireland as an Olympic gold medallist.

A postbox outside the Summerhill post office, close to where Ms Harrington grew up, has been painted gold in anticipation of her arrival.

Elsewhere, new banners have been erected to greet the Olympic champion.

The boxer is expected to land at Dublin Airport on Tuesday, before making her way to her family home in Portland Row in the inner city later that afternoon where she is expected to arrive by open-top bus.

Harrington grabbed victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira by a unanimous points decision to become only the second Irish female boxer to win an Olympic medal after Katie Taylor’s gold in London 2012.

Her performance during the Olympics has turned the 31-year-old into a star in Ireland, with her success marking the first time Ireland has won golds in two different sports at the same Olympics.

Rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan triumphed in the men’s lightweight double sculls earlier in the Games.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made organising Harrington’s homecoming celebrations more of a challenge and Dublin City Council is expected to confirm the arrangements in the early afternoon on Tuesday.

Harrington’s family are eagerly anticipating her arrival back in Dublin, from where they watched and celebrated her success in Tokyo.

Mandy Loughlin, Harrington’s partner of 13 years, said on Monday: “She brings 110% to whatever she does, she brings the craic, she brings passion and excitement.”

“If you meet Kellie, and you’re talking to her, the energy, she just makes you want to be a better person, she really does.”