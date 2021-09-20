Katherine Zappone declines invitation to appear before Oireachtas committee

Katherine Zappone has declined an invitation to appear before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions on her controversial appointment as UN envoy.

Sinn Fein TD John Brady, who had led calls for Ms Zappone to appear before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, called the decision “an abdication of her responsibilities” as a former government minister.

Ms Zappone’s appointment as UN envoy on freedom of expression caused a storm of controversy for the Government and led to a confidence motion in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney last week, which he survived.

So Katherine Zappone has declined the opportunity to address the foreign affairs committee. I think it’s an abdication of her responsibilities as a former Government Minister to put this controversy to bed. #zapponegate — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) September 20, 2021

In a letter to committee chair Charlie Flanagan, Ms Zappone wrote: “I acknowledge the invitation to meet with the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

“I respectfully decline.”

Responding, Mr Brady tweeted: “So Katherine Zappone has declined the opportunity to address the foreign affairs committee.

“I think it’s an abdication of her responsibilities as a former Government Minister to put this controversy to bed.”

Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen, who also sits on the committee, said the decision was “disappointing”.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s disappointing that as a former Oireachtas member and a former government minster she hasn’t taken the opportunity to put this matter to bed.

“You would expect that she appreciates these fora and knows the value of them, having frequently used them herself as minister.

“It’s disappointing that she hasn’t seen the need to reciprocate.”

Ms Zappone is currently living in the US and cannot be compelled to accept the invitation.

The committee wanted to question the former children’s minister about her role in the process of appointing her as a special envoy for freedom of expression, which she then turned down following a backlash.

Mr Coveney appeared twice before the committee to answer questions on how the role came about and the decision to appoint Ms Zappone.

Mr Coveney was forced to apologise for how he handled the fallout, and told the committee he was “embarrassed” by the fiasco.

Last week, Mr Coveney comfortably won the confidence motion with all attending Government party TDs voting in favour of the Fine Gael minister.

He also received the support of 12 independents.

Mr Coveney said he “should have and could have dealt with” controversy around the appointment of Ms Zappone as a special envoy “much more comprehensively in early August”.

Expand Close Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking in the Dail as TDs debated confidence in him, Mr Coveney said he had not taken the issue seriously enough and was “too defensive” in interviews.

“I allowed speculation to drift into a political narrative that does not reflect the truth of what actually happened,” he said.

“I regret this issue has distracted from the important work that we’ve been trying to do and for the mistake made by me in advance of the cabinet decision, and subsequently in terms of not clearing these issues up earlier.”