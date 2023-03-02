Junior minister defends 2001 application, and was eligible under two criteria

Junior education minister Niall Collins has defended a planning application he submitted 23 years ago for a home on his parents’ land in Limerick, arguing that he was eligible under two criteria.

In a statement to the Dail, the Fianna Fail TD sought to clarify the circumstances around a Limerick planning application he made in 2001, before he became a public representative.

It follows allegations about the nature of that application, which had prompted opposition TDs to push for time to be set aside in the Dail for a statement and follow-up questions.

Addressing TDs late on Thursday, Mr Collins slammed a media report as “misleading and inaccurate”, and said he had examined the original application files at Limerick City and County Council.

Mr Collins told the Dail that he and his wife owned a house near Limerick city since 1999, two years before submitting a planning application for land his family owned in Patrickswell, on the outskirts of Limerick city.

“I wished to move closer to my parents who are advancing in age, to be near to them, to help them and to support them in any way I could,” he told the Dail.

“I hoped also that I could rear my own family in an area where I had lived most of my life.”

He said that Patrickswell was deemed to be in a ‘pressure area’ under the 1999 Limerick County Development Plan, upon which planning decisions were made at the time.

He said the house he and his wife owned on the Father Russell Road in Dooradoyle was not in the pressure area.

Mr Collins said that the plan “clearly stated that any person who lived in the pressure area prior to 1990 was eligible to be granted permission”.

Based on the 1999 Limerick County Development Plan, he argued that he “clearly met the planning criteria” on two grounds: by virtue of being the son of a long-term resident, and having lived in the area in question prior to 1990.

“The matter of whether I owned a house with my wife near Limerick city, which was outside the pressure area, was not an issue of consideration or policy at the time under that county development plan, and whether I had stated that or not was immaterial to the planning adjudication process 23 years ago.”

He said that after he was elected as a Limerick councillor in 2004, the council introduced a new planning policy on housing need.

“This housing need factor, ie, whether you owned a house or not, referred to in the article, only came into a new county development plan policy for Co Limerick in 2004,” he told the Dail.

“This was three years after my planning application was submitted.

“What was the most material factor in my planning application was that I had lived in Patrickswell for some 28 years, and most importantly, prior to 1990. Also, my parents continue to live there throughout that time.”

Mr Collins also addressed an ad in a local Limerick newspaper that referred to a ‘Niall O’Connor’, which he said he was not aware of before this week.

He told the chamber: “The planning application was in the name of ‘Niall Collins’, as was the site notice, and the newspaper advertisement of the planning application and in all my correspondence on the planning file.

“The planning permission was granted in the name of Niall Collins.

“Yesterday, I examined the full planning file at the offices of Limerick City and County Council, and all of these documents are clearly on file and are available for inspection.

“I learned for the first time earlier this week that an advertisement published in the Limerick Leader newspaper on April 28 2001 in relation to a planning application in the name of a ‘Niall O’Connor’.

“I was not aware of this advertisement before this week. The correct and only advertisement that I authorised at any time was that published in the Limerick Leader on May 12 2001.

“It is the only advertisement on the planning file at Limerick City and County Council and is clearly in my name, ‘Niall Collins’. All of this is available for inspection by anyone on the planning file at Limerick City and County Council.

“I am entirely satisfied that my planning application 23 years ago for my family home met the correct planning criteria and was correctly adjudicated upon.”