Junior Cycle students will not have to sit exam in autumn

Plans to hold a school-based version of the Junior Cycle examination in the autumn have been cancelled.

Education Minister Joe McHugh had previously said the Junior Cycle exams were being replaced with school-based assessments in the autumn.

Instead, all third year Junior Cycle students will be awarded certificates of completion by the Department of Education.

The decision was taken following recommendations from an advisory group of stakeholders as part of planning for the state examinations in response to Covid-19 public health measures.

Mr McHugh: “In this difficult time for students I have listened to the very strongly held and well-articulated views of students, parents and other stakeholders.

“This decision has been made with the health and wellbeing of students, parents and teachers at the forefront of our thinking.

“It gives students and their families more clarity and certainty. It also gives schools freedom to decide how best to assess the progress of students following three years of hard work and learning.”

As soon as possible after the end of the current school year, students will receive a written school report on their learning achievements in each subject and short course.

Minister @McHughJoeTD has just announced that all third year Junior Cycle students will be awarded certificates for the completion of Junior Cycle by the @Education_Ire



Read the full announcement â¡ï¸ https://t.co/wYBBQIqK1R #JuniorCert #COVID19 https://t.co/V8lAE8JtcA — citizensinfo (@citizensinfo) April 29, 2020

Teachers’ Union of Ireland president Seamus Lahart welcomed the new arrangements.

“We welcome the certainty that these revised arrangements provide at a time of worry, stress and uncertainty for students, parents and teachers.

“Following consultation with members, TUI made clear to the Department of Education and Skills in recent discussions that requiring Senior Cycle students to sit examinations designed for Junior Cycle would be regressive educationally and would further complicate what is likely to be an extremely challenging process of reopening schools in September.”

