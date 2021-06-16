| 18.2°C Dublin

James Joyce devotees celebrate Bloomsday on streets of Dublin

June 16 marks the day when Joycean devotees celebrate the life and work of Irish author James Joyce.

Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

By Michelle Devane, PA

Crowds of people have gathered in Dublin to celebrate Bloomsday as Covid-19 restrictions ease in the Irish capital.

Men and women, many of whom were dressed in period costumes, came together on Duke Street on Wednesday to raise a glass to Irish author James Joyce and re-enact scenes from Ulysses.

People celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA Wire) Expand

People celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Bloomsday marks the annual commemoration of the writer and his magnum opus, which is set on a single day, June 16 1904, in the capital.

The day is named after the book’s protagonist Leopold Bloom.

For the second year in a row the celebrations are taking place largely online due to the pandemic, but it did not stop many people, many of whom had received their Covid-19 jab, from marking the occasion outdoors.

Many remarked that their attendance could be considered their “vaccine bonus”.

A queue of people formed to take a selfie with Dermod Lynskey, who had done his upmost to impersonate Joyce by donning full period dress, while others wore face masks with Joycean quotes.

A man takes a selfie with James Joyce impersonator Dermod Lynskey while celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA Wire) Expand

A man takes a selfie with James Joyce impersonator Dermod Lynskey while celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Another group of people formed a queue to get their photo taken hanging off the brass bar of a London red double-decker bus that was parked on the street.

