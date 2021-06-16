James Joyce devotees celebrate Bloomsday on streets of Dublin

Crowds of people have gathered in Dublin to celebrate Bloomsday as Covid-19 restrictions ease in the Irish capital.

Men and women, many of whom were dressed in period costumes, came together on Duke Street on Wednesday to raise a glass to Irish author James Joyce and re-enact scenes from Ulysses.

People celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

People celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Bloomsday marks the annual commemoration of the writer and his magnum opus, which is set on a single day, June 16 1904, in the capital.

The day is named after the book’s protagonist Leopold Bloom.

For the second year in a row the celebrations are taking place largely online due to the pandemic, but it did not stop many people, many of whom had received their Covid-19 jab, from marking the occasion outdoors.

Many remarked that their attendance could be considered their “vaccine bonus”.

A queue of people formed to take a selfie with Dermod Lynskey, who had done his upmost to impersonate Joyce by donning full period dress, while others wore face masks with Joycean quotes.

A man takes a selfie with James Joyce impersonator Dermod Lynskey while celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

A man takes a selfie with James Joyce impersonator Dermod Lynskey while celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Another group of people formed a queue to get their photo taken hanging off the brass bar of a London red double-decker bus that was parked on the street.