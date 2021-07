Ivana Bacik has been confirmed as the winner in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

The Labour party Senator topped the poll on the first count and was confirmed as the winner on the ninth count, securing 13,382 votes.

She saw off stiff competition from Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan, who finished on 9,235 votes.

The contest was held to replace former Fine Gael TD and housing minister Eoghan Murphy.