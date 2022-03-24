Ivana Bacik confirmed as new Irish Labour Party leader

Ivana Bacik after being elected the 14th leader of the Labour Party in Ireland (Damien Storan/PA)

Ivana Bacik is the new leader of the Irish Labour Party, as she promised to deliver a new progressive vision for the country.

On Thursday, Ms Bacik aid that it was time to “move on” from the controversial legacy of the party’s time in Government with Fine Gael a decade ago.

The leadership contest followed the sudden resignation of Alan Kelly earlier this month.

No other candidate came forward to contest the position and it had been widely expected that Ms Bacik would take over.

“I am honoured, excited and I confess quite overwhelmed,” she said on Thursday.

She said that she grateful for the support of party members and paid tribute to her predecessor Alan Kelly, calling him her “friend and comrade”.

The pair embraced after her election was announced.

“I know the ambition you have for our future and for how our party can shape our future for the better,” she told the audience in Ringsend, a traditionally working-class area of Dublin.

“I sincerely hope that I can repay the trust you have placed in me.”

For me, politics is about building a better future. It’s not contrived shouting matches or tearing people apart to score a political point Ivana Bacik

The Labour TD for Dublin Bay South was elected to the Dail last summer in a by-election after more than a decade as a senator.

Her fellow TDs Duncan Smith and Aodhan O Riordain, seen as possible contenders, quickly ruled themselves out of any contest.

The resignation of Mr Kelly, while unexpected even in some Labour Party circles, came after months of static poll ratings.

Ms Bacik will be charged with uniting the party and convincing voters to once again back Labour, which is still struggling with the legacy of its time in the Fine Gael-led coalition Government, which oversaw harsh austerity measures in the aftermath of the financial crash.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Bacik spoke of her feminist credentials and her history of activism dating back to her student days.

She also referenced John and Pat Hume, speaking about the impotence of a state that “works for the unity of the people of Ireland”.

“I didn’t become a political activist because I had all the answers – and I still don’t.”

Addressing an audience that included her mother Rina, Ms Bacik said: “For me, politics is about building a better future.

“It’s not contrived shouting matches or tearing people apart to score a political point.”

Even as she set out her vision for the party, Ms Bacik also focused on the pressing issues facing the country and the world.

The war in Ukraine was referenced, as well as the spiralling cost of living.

“I am pressing for a mini-budget immediately to address the cost of living crisis, and most importantly, I believe that Ireland needs a pay rise.

“The best way to achieve real and sustainable increases in pay is to strengthen the power of employees to negotiate pay rates and salaries with their employers.”

She called for stronger collective bargaining rights, as well as urging the Government to look at energy price caps.

Ms Bacik also said that her party would soon publish a new economic plan centred on regional job creation and climate change commitments.

“Our Republic is unfinished,” she told the party.

“Homes, care, climate and community – we lack equal provision of these very basics that allow people to thrive.”

Ms Bacik concluded her speech on a personal note, referencing her grandfather Charles who came to Ireland from Czechoslovakia in the aftermath of the Second World War.

“He found a country which welcomed him, and offered him the opportunity to make a real contribution to his new community in Waterford.

“My family’s experience is partly why Ireland’s response to Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine has moved me so deeply.”

The new leader re-iterated her call for Ireland to lead on moves to expel Russian diplomats, as well as a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas.

Taking questions from reporters, Ms Bacik was adamant that Labour need not feel ashamed for every action taken in the coalition government that came to power after the crash.

“That was a Government in which Labour ministers had to make choices that no Labour ministers would ever wish to make.

“But it was a Government that inherited a country that had been bankrupted.

“And it was a Government that pulled that country back from the brink of financial ruin and left office in 2016, leaving the country in a much better space financially. We have now been out of government longer than we were in government.”

“I think anyone in their 20s today, if my sums are right, wasn’t able to vote in 2011.

“So I do think it’s time for us to move on.

“What I’m hearing when I travel around the country, and I’ve done a lot of travel just even in recent weeks, is huge challenges and huge issues facing so many people – urban and rural alike.”