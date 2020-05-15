'It’s one rule for some, and another rule for others' - Wexford locals concerned as dozens of mourners attend funeral

Wexford residents have expressed concern about the disregard for social distancing measures after more than 100 mourners gathered outside the cathedral in Enniscorthy town for a funeral.

The Requiem Mass of the late Jero Connors was held at St Aidan’s Cathedral on Friday morning.

With funeral services meant to be limited to less than 10 people during the Covid crisis, as per Government guidelines, locals questioned why so many people were allowed to attend the service.

“You read stories about people having to watch loved ones being buried through a phone as they’re not allowed to attend, and yet it seems to be one rule for some, and another rule for others,” one local said.

Up to six gardai were on duty patrolling traffic outside the cathedral.

Meanwhile, a priest who was due to marry two members of the Travelling community before gardai intervened an hour beforehand to stop it going ahead said he didn’t realise how many people were going to turn up on the day.

Gardai have raised concerns with the Bishop’s Office in Co Wexford about patrons adhering to social distancing guidelines after learning that the same priest was due to marry another couple in a separate ceremony next week.

On Wednesday morning, gardai received reports of a wedding going ahead in Bunclody, Co Wexford and when they arrived at the bride’s house there were “15 people ready to go and a white limousine outside waiting to take them”, a garda spokesman said.

“When gardai arrived at the church, there were approximately 10 people there waiting with the groom,” he added.

“We subsequently rang Fr Laurence O’Connor and told him that under no circumstances should the wedding go ahead.”

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Fr O’Connor said he agreed to the wedding as he understood it would involve “small numbers”.

He believes gardai may have “overreacted.”

“It was an itinerant wedding and I feel that the assumptions about them and their gatherings probably came into play as the reason for their reaction,” he said.

“I’ve had to postpone this young lady’s wedding two or three times and she was very anxious to have it as soon as possible, so she phoned me up on Monday and asked could we go ahead with it on Wednesday.

“I decided it was in her best interests to do so so I made preparations for it and gardai stepped in about an hour beforehand to stop it taking ahead.

“I asked the lady during the rehearsal the night before who would be attending and she said both families. Originally the idea was that it would just be both families and I said it was important there was going to be social distancing,” he said.

When asked if the other ceremony would be going ahead, Fr O’Connor said: “Not as a public event anyway.”

A spokesperson for the Bishop’s Office said services of any type are only to be conducted with due regard for the publicly issued statutory guidelines restrictions of no more than ten people.

“I can confirm the diocese received a telephone call from gardaí in relation to a proposed wedding in Bunclody. The wedding did not proceed,” the spokesperson said.

“In a return call to the gardaí, concern was also expressed to the diocese about a proposed wedding for next week in the same parish.

“The diocese made enquiries of the parish in question about this proposed wedding for next week and it has been assured that the only persons who will be in attendance will be the priest, the groom and the bride, and their parents.

“The churches of the diocese have remained open for the period of the coronavirus.”

