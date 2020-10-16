'It's concerning' - Fianna Fáil councillor tests positive for Covid as north Wexford sees spike in cases

A Fianna Fáil councillor who is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus described the spike in cases in north county Wexford as “concerning”.

Joe O’Sullivan, who is from the Castletown area, said he is asymptomatic and “not suffering in any way at all”.

A recent outbreak of Covid-19 in the area forced Castletown GAA to suspend all activities until next week at the earliest after a number of players contracted the virus.

The club were recently dethroned in the senior county football final after losing to Starlights on October 4.

Mr O’Sullivan confirmed he was at the game but said “there is no point speculating where I picked it up”.

“It would just be wrong to suggest I picked it up anywhere, I simply do not know,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan said his wife and son also tested positive and they too are asymptomatic. While his other son tested negative.

“I’d be urging people to just concentrate on getting their health back into full flow and we can do the post mortems after,” he said.

“To start speculating where I picked it up would be grossly unfair as I do be out and about a good bit in my role as a councillor.”

He said he will be remaining in isolation until Monday week.

“I’m not feeling any different than I did three weeks ago,” he said.

Three other GAA clubs, St Anne’s, Shamrocks and Naomh Éanna also suspended activities as officials try to get a grip on the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Wexford GAA has confirmed that there have been six positive cases between their senior hurling and football panels.

Two senior hurlers tested positive and four senior footballers.

Wexford GAA Chairman Derek Kent confirmed the under-20 hurlers have had their activities suspended until further notice as they work to get a breakout, believed to be linked to a college cluster, under control.

Earlier this week the HSE appealed for individuals, businesses and community organisations to support contact tracing operations after a spike in cases.

A new Covid test centre was set up in Ferns to try and address the spike in cases in the county.

The 14-day figures, which include confirmed cases up until October 12, show there has been 146 cases in Gorey and 35 in Enniscorthy.

