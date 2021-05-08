Italy and Austria removed from hotel quarantine list

Members of the defence forces in Terminal 1 arrivals hall at Dublin Airport (PA)

Italy and Austria are among 11 countries removed from the designated list for mandatory quarantine in Ireland.

Travellers arriving in Ireland from the countries will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days at a hotel facility.

The other countries removed from the designation list on Saturday were Armenia, Aruba, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Curacao, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has announced his intention to add an additional two States to the list of Designated States. https://t.co/qC0vbYe7ls@DonnellyStephen #COVID19 #MandatoryHotelQuarantine — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 8, 2021

The revocations were announced as two further countries – Nepal and Anguilla – were added to the list.

Passengers from those states that arrive in Ireland after 0400 on Wednesday will be required to quarantine as a designated hotel.

A statement from the Department of Health said: “The decision to add to the list of designated States was taken following advice received by the Chief Medical Officer (Dr Tony Holohan).”

There was one further death linked to Covid-19 announced in Ireland on Saturday, along with an additional 408 confirmed cases of the virus.

As of Saturday morning, there were 110 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 33 were in intensive care units.

