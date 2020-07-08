Irish Water lifts national hosepipe ban following recent heavy rainfall

Irish Water has said it has lifted the national hosepipe ban following recent heavy rainfall and improving river and groundwater conditions.

The hosepipe ban which came into force for the entire country on June 8 due to the dry spring weather and was supposed to remain in place until July 21.

Irish Water said it was issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes, in particular water needed for sanitation purposes during the Covid-19 crisis.

Following recent heavy rainfall and improving river and ground water conditions the Water Conservation Order (better known as the hosepipe ban) has been lifted. See https://t.co/7PktBiImQq for more. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 8, 2020

At the time of its introduction, 27 of Irish Water’s 900 drinking water schemes were in drought with another 50 at risk of going into drought.

However there has been above average rainfall in many areas of the country and this has resulted in the recovery of some of the water supplies that were in drought or at risk of drought.

Currently only 22 schemes remain in drought and a further 63 are at risk. While the overall numbers are trending downwards, the situation is not uniform across the country.

Managing director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson said they are continuing to monitor these water sources as their recovery is fragile and subject to change.

Mr Gleeson said: “Should we enter a spell of prolonged warm and dry weather, and if the sources go into drought again, we may need to reconsider and re-impose a Water Conservation Order. Safeguarding the water supply for homes and communities across the country is a critical priority for us.”

“It is really important that members of the public develop good household habits at this time and conserve water, regardless of rainfall. Any non-essential use of water should be discouraged, whether we are in a drought or not.”

