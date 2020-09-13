Irish unaware of heart valve disease – survey

Irish people display very little awareness of heart valve disease, a survey of older people showed (Robert Perry/PA).

It is largely a condition of ageing and can be checked with a stethoscope.

A fifth of those who responded said they had never had a check, the European Heart Health Survey showed.

Croi, the heart and stroke charity, urged the Government to offer everyone aged over 55 a free annual cardiac check to ensure early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases.

Neil Johnson, chief executive officer of Croi, said the measure would have clear health and economic benefits.

“Heart valve disease is predominantly an age-related condition.

“As we get older, the greater the chances of developing it.

“Early detection and timely treatment not only reduce the impact of the disease but increase longevity with enhanced quality of life.

“Globally we are living longer and it’s in everyone’s interest that we maintain good health and quality of life for as long as possible.

“A stethoscope check is an inexpensive means of undertaking early diagnosis for heart valve disease and everyone over 65 years should have one at least once a year.”

The disease is where one or more of the valves in the heart is diseased or damaged, causing narrowing or leakage and meaning the heart cannot pump blood effectively.

Estimates suggest that 13% of people over 75 will experience the disease.

There are over 2.7 million people across Europe age 65 and over thought to have heart valve disease with this figure set to rise to 20 million Europeans within the next two decades due to the ageing population profile.

If severe aortic stenosis is left untreated, the most common form of heart valve disease, half of patients will die within two years of developing symptoms, Croi said.

PA Media