Irish tourism boss quits over Italy holiday amid pleas for staycations

The chairman of tourism promotion body Failte Ireland has resigned after holidaying in Italy despite Government advice for citizens to take a staycation.

Michael Cawley quit within hours of his trip being reported in the media on Saturday.

While Italy is on Ireland’s official green list for safe travel, the Government continues to urge people to holiday within Ireland this summer.

Mr Cawley said he had tendered his resignation to tourism minister Catherine Martin with “great regret”.

“As has been reported in the media this morning I am on a pre-arranged family holiday in Italy, which is on the Government green list,” he said.

“As I have no wish to allow this issue to become a distraction from the important work of Failte Ireland in rebuilding the Irish tourism industry, I have decided after six years in the position to step down.

“I fully support the Government’s policy on tourism and I will continue to help the industry emerge from its current difficulties.”

PA Media