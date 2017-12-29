Irish ticketholder scoops EuroMillions jackpot

An Irish ticketholder has won 38.9 million euro in Friday night's EuroMillions draw, becoming Ireland's third EuroMillions winner of 2017.

An Irish ticketholder has won 38.9 million euro in Friday night's EuroMillions draw, becoming Ireland's third EuroMillions winner of 2017.

The National Lottery has asked players to check their numbers to see if they hold the "golden ticket" worth 38,906,715 euro.

The winning numbers are 04, 08, 22, 23, 48, and the "lucky stars" are 01 and 12. The win is the third EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland this year, the National Lottery said, and the 12th since EuroMillions began in 2004.

A lottery spokeswoman said they do not yet know whether the winner is an individual or a syndicate. "This is a valuable piece of paper," she said.

"We advise anybody who has this ticket to keep it safe until they can get into the National Lottery office next week to make their claim." In July 2005, Dolores McNamara from Limerick became Ireland's biggest EuroMillions winner to date, taking home more than 115 million euro.

Press Association