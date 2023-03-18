Irish rugby team’s Grand Slam win a fantastic achievement – Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has hailed the Irish rugby team’s Grand Slam victory as a “fantastic achievement”.
The Taoiseach congratulated the team and their staff after watching the match from an Irish bar in Washington DC, a day after St Patrick’s Day celebrations.
“A fantastic achievement. Wishing them all the very best for their World Cup preparations,” he said.
The Six Nations win culminates a three-day St Patrick’s Day trip to the US capital during which Mr Varadkar met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
During a series of speeches and bilateral meetings, the Taoiseach thanked the US for its support on Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement, as Mr Biden hailed the Windsor Framework as a “vital, vital step”.