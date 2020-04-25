Irish restaurant operating drive-through service

A Dublin restaurant has opened a drive-through service during the coronavirus lockdown (Brian Lawless/PA)

A Dublin restaurant has opened a drive-through service during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Brock Inn is serving breakfast, lunch and dinner while socially distancing from customers.

Drivers pull up in their cars and a special gangway is used to send food down to the vehicle window and collect card payments.

Social media pictures showed long queues for the enterprise.

The menu included fried breakfast, soup and crispy chicken wings.

The special gangway is used to send food down to the vehicle window (Brian Lawless/PA)

The special gangway is used to send food down to the vehicle window (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish health chiefs have expressed concern over complacency about restrictions designed to curb the spread of the infection.

Health Minister Simon Harris has been consulting with medical leaders via videolink at the Department of Health.

He said it was an important chance to engage with some leading experts in general practice, critical care and infectious diseases.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said if the situation remained like this he would not be able to recommend the restrictions be relaxed.

Love brownies?



They're available on our Drive-Thru menu!



Drive thru service open from 9 am tomorrow and we're serving breakfast, lunch and dinner! pic.twitter.com/Vx0JAt82tz — The Brock Inn (@InnBrock) April 23, 2020

Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll has passed 1,000.

On Friday, health authorities said a further 37 people with laboratory-confirmed cases had died.

The Republic has imposed restrictions on movement-limiting journeys to essential errands like getting food.

A two-kilometre limit for exercise has been decreed.

Irish police have mounted checkpoints near holiday spots in a bid to encourage social distancing.

The restrictions are due to be reviewed by medical experts next week.

