Irish R-number estimated to be between 1-1.2

The Irish public have been warned to be “exceptionally careful” in their interactions as it emerged that the coronavirus case reproduction number is greater than one.

Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the epidemic is growing very slowly, and the best estimate of the reproduction number now is somewhere between 1-1.2.

He also warned that the number of cases among older people was rising, adding that in the last week or so “we have begun to see a delayed increase among older and vulnerable age groups”.

There is now a total of 29,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



Professor Nolan urged the public to be “exceptionally careful” in their interactions, and to work to reduce the R-number to below one.

NPHET figures on Wednesday revealed one further death with Covid-19, and 89 new cases of the virus – bringing the total number of cases to 29,114.

Of the latest cases notified, 63% are aged under 45, 56% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, and eight cases have been identified as community transmission.

Most were in Dublin (53), with 15 in Limerick while the remaining 21 cases were across Clare, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said suppressing the virus should start at home.

“Every single contribution and effort you make counts to the national push to curb the effects of this infectious virus on our society,” he said.

“Every time you take responsibility to keep your social contacts low, avoid a crowded place or get-together, know that you are making a vital difference. It is individual action built upon individual action that will get us through this pandemic.

“The effort to suppress Covid-19 begins in our own homes. Many confirmed cases in the past weeks and months have been close contacts of confirmed cases.

“It is in our own household through regular hand-washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, cleaning surfaces, limiting the number of visitors and isolating as soon as we experience any concerning symptoms that we can make the biggest impact.”

