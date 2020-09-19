Irish president’s dog Sioda dies

Irish government handout photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina and their dogs Brod and Sioda at Aras an Uachtarain on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland (PA)

One of Irish president Michael D Higgins’ dogs has died.

The Bernese Mountain dog Sioda, along with Brod, a male of the same breed, charmed scores of special guests to the president’s residence in Dublin, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Ireland in 2018.

President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins, with their dog (Joe Giddens/PA)

President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins, with their dog (Joe Giddens/PA)

The pair of canines had an unofficial Twitter fan page with more than 18,000 followers.

The news of Sioda’s passing was included in the president’s online newsletter, with the announcement that “Sioda has passed away, after a short illness”.

PA Media