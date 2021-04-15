Irish premier praises church leaders for ‘peace building’ after NI violence

The Taoiseach has met church leaders over recent violence in Northern Ireland.

Micheal Martin praised the leaders of the largest congregations on the island for their “ongoing contribution to peace building”, and recognised the work that churches undertake on a daily basis at community levels.

A government spokesman said the Taoiseach had a “very constructive discussion” with Catholic Primate Eamon Martin, Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell, Presbyterian Moderator David Bruce, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland Tom McKnight and President of the Irish Council of Churches Ivan Patterson.

They “shared concern” following more than a week of successive nights of violent scenes across Northern Ireland which subsided last weekend.

The violence was attributed to aggravation felt at post-Brexit arrangements as well as the lack of prosecution of members of Sinn Fein over alleged coronavirus rule breaches at a funeral last year, as well as increasing feelings of alienation among loyalists.

Mr Martin and the church leaders agreed the causes of the violence are “complex”, and urged that “calm, measured and positive leadership be exercised at every level – political, civic and community, for all the people of Northern Ireland”.

The decade of significant centenaries – which include the formation of Northern Ireland in 1921 – was also discussed, with an agreement to promote a “sensitive, inclusive and respectful approach”.

Meanwhile in reference to ongoing pandemic restrictions, the church leaders said they looked forward to church services being able to resume.

PA Media