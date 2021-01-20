Irish premier congratulates Joe Biden on his inauguration as US president

Irish premier Micheal Martin has congratulated the new US president Joe Biden on his “immense achievement”.

Mr Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States of America on Wednesday, succeeding former president Donald Trump.

The Taoiseach referenced Mr Biden’s Irish roots, calling him “one of us” and said he looked forward to welcoming him back to this island.

Expand Close President Joe Biden waves after being sworn in (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp President Joe Biden waves after being sworn in (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Ireland, I wish to offer my heartfelt congratulations to President Joe Biden on his inauguration.

“The inauguration of a new US president is a moment of hope and renewal in US political life.

“As he takes the oath-of-office, I know that President Biden will feel the weight of history – the presence of his Irish ancestors who left Mayo and Louth in famine times in search of life and hope.

“He will remember their descendants’ hard struggle as they made their way in and their contribution to the United States. It is the story of Irish-America.

“I hope he will also be conscious of the great pride we in Ireland take in his immense achievement. He is one of us, part of our global family.

Today a true friend of Ireland @JoeBiden became the 46th President of the USA. As he said in his speech, it is a day of history and hope and I look forward to forging ever closer ties between our two great nations. #InaugurationDay — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 20, 2021

“I look forward to welcoming President Biden back to this island and deepening cooperation on global peace, climate change, economic partnership and stability.”

Mr Martin also congratulated Vice President Kamala Harris, who has become the first woman and the first person of colour to hold the position.

He said: “I also wish to pay tribute to vice president Kamala Harris, who has created history today, and who will help form a diverse and formidable administration.”

While US relations with the European Union became strained during the Trump presidency, Mr Martin has offered Ireland’s help in restoring them.

“I believe Ireland can be a bridge-builder between the United States and the European Union as we all share common values in securing democracy, peace and economic development,” he said.

He added: “I am enormously heartened that among his first actions in office will be a re-commitment of the US to the Paris Agreement on climate, and a resetting of the relationship with Europe.

“The challenges of our shared world – and the issues that Joe Biden will face as president – can only be overcome if like-minded leaders come together to tackle them.”

#Ireland takes great pride in inauguration of @JoeBiden as USâ¦â¦â¦President. We hope to welcome him to his ancestral home early in his Presidency. He has always been a friend to Ireland & we look forward to working with him on strengthening Irish/US relations & much more. pic.twitter.com/YET6XysuTX — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 20, 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has also congratulated Mr Biden, and spoke of his hope that his presidency will signal a stronger relationship between the US and Ireland.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Ireland takes great pride in inauguration of @JoeBiden as US⁦⁦⁦President.

“We hope to welcome him to his ancestral home early in his presidency. He has always been a friend to Ireland & we look forward to working with him on strengthening Irish/US relations & much more.”

PA Media