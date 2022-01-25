Irish politicians hold minute’s silence to mark Bloody Sunday

Irish politicians stood silently in the Dail on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

TDs heard that the events of Bloody Sunday were a “major tragedy” in the history of the island of Ireland.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

#OireachtasTV - Watch LIVE coverage from the #Dáil as Leaders’ Questions are taken with LIVE #IrishSignLanguage interpretation - view on Twitter, Facebook, online & on the Oireachtas TV channel #seeforyourselfhttps://t.co/NuM3iQd63F https://t.co/pjybQ0pKgd — Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) January 25, 2022

Relatives of those who died and were injured on Bloody Sunday will mark the anniversary this weekend through a number of events.

Ceann Comhairle (chair) of the Dail Sean O Fearghail said: “Today I propose that we hold a minute’s silence in remembrance of the 14 people who lost their lives as a result of Bloody Sunday

“A major tragedy in the history of our island.”

Politicians in the Dail, sitting side-by-side as restrictions on numbers in the Dail chamber were lifted, stood silently to mark the events in Derry 50 years ago.