Irish police officer dies after shooting

An Irish police officer has died after being shot in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on Wednesday night.

Gardai in Castlerea, 125 kilometres north-west of Dublin, said in a statement that the incident happened just before midnight, and a man is being detained.

“One man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station,” the statement said.

Police have closed Castlerea’s town centre to traffic as investigations continue in the town of fewer than 2,000 people.

Due to an incident in Castlerea Co Roscommon late last night the town centre is currently closed to traffic, diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/JseBTLVZTj — An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na (@GardaTraffic) June 18, 2020

“It is with deepest sadness An Garda Siochana confirms the death of our colleague, resulting from fatal gunshot wounds received during an incident in Castlerea shortly before midnight on Wednesday 17 June 2020,” the force said.

Garda said it would identify the officer once next of kin had been informed.

Ireland’s Justice minister Charlie Flanagan offered his condolences.

“Tragic news from Castlerea this morning with the death of Garda in the line of duty,” he tweeted.

“My heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends & all Gardai. Murder investigation under way.”

