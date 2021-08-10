Irish Olympic hero Kellie Harrington arrives home after Tokyo gold success

Irish Olympic hero Kellie Harrington has called for better funding for boxing and women’s sports as she arrived home following her gold medal triumph in Tokyo.

The boxer is set to travel through the north inner city on an open-topped bus to celebrate her success, and spoke of her pride at lifting the nation’s spirits as she landed at Dublin Airport.

Harrington said her next steps would be either another run at the next Olympics or turning her hand to the professional sport, saying it would be “Paris or pro”.



Kellie Harrington celebrates with friends at Dublin Airport (Damien Storan/PA)

She told reporters at Dublin Airport: “I’m exhausted so I can’t wait to get some time with my family and with Mandy, and see my dogs as well. It’s great, the support out here.

“It’s great to see the rest of the boxing team out to welcome us, and friends and family. It’s amazing.

“The whole nation has been on wheels, I think, since this started. It’s just fantastic to give people (something) to be smiling about, to be joyful for. Small but mighty we are, small but mighty.”

Harrington then paid tribute to her teammates, saying: “It means the world to me to bring back the gold.

“But my mentality is, anybody who steps through those ropes and makes it to an Olympic Games is a champion, regardless of whether you bring a medal back or not.

“For me, it’s not always about winning medals and stuff like that. It’s about getting through the doors of the boxing club, for all the young people out there, all the teenagers out there.

“It’s about stepping through the doors first, meeting people and becoming part of a family then. Whatever happens after that is a bonus really.

“Boxing is an escape for a lot of people. I just hope that with the success that we’ve had out here, that we get a lot of funding now into local boxing clubs and we support local boxing clubs. That’s what we need.”

I'd love to see a lot more funding going into boxing. A lot more funding going into women's sports. Kellie Harrington

On her emotional reunion with her parents and partner Mandy, the gold medallist said: “I have no tears left to cry. Normally I’m crying all the time.

“They’re all bawling their eyes out. I’m really happy that it’s them instead of me this time!”

Asked what she’d like to see emerge from her victory, she said: “I’d love to see a lot more funding going into boxing. A lot more funding going into women’s sports.”

And she insisted she isn’t done with the sport yet, joking: “I’m not done yet. I know I’m going grey and all, but I’m not done yet.”

She added: “I’ll see. It’s either Paris or pro. It depends on the offers I’m going to get. We’ll see what offers come my way and I’ll do whatever’s best for me.”

But she dismissed questions over whether she could end up facing another Irish Olympic boxing hero – Katie Taylor – in the ring.

“I knew this was going to be the question. To me, that’s a question that shouldn’t even be asked. This is about my time, this is about me winning an Olympic medal,” she said.

“And I’m going to stick to that. She’s doing her thing, I’m doing my thing. Anybody else who asks me that question, that’s the answer.”

Harrington has urged those wishing to join the celebrations to do so safely.

She said: “If you’re out celebrating, just remember to stay safe and keep your social distance; we aren’t out of the woods with Covid-19 yet and we need to stick together as a community and look out for each other.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all again safely in the coming weeks and months, take care of yourselves and each other.”

Our @DublinAirport Fire Service are delighted to provide a special escort today for our returning #Olympic2020 #TeamIreland returning athletes & medal winners 🇮🇪 #WelcomeHome #Congratulations pic.twitter.com/caoNjqg4Jp — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 10, 2021

Kellie’s brother Christopher, who travelled home from Iceland to watch her Olympic triumph, said it is the “cherry on top” on her hard work.

He said: “It is just brilliant. I hadn’t seen Kellie since before Covid.

“It is the first time I’ve seen her in about two years and now she is an Olympic champion. I don’t know how I feel, it’s very emotional.

“She didn’t realise I had come home until after she won the gold medal and saw me on the videos.

“It means a lot to us because of what it means for her. She had worked all her life in terms of her boxing career, so it’s brilliant that she has finally got it. We are just so happy for her.

“Getting a gold Olympic medal is the cherry on top for any amateur athlete.

“She has given up a lot and worked very, very hard over the years, consistently. It’s the pinnacle, she’s reached it.

“You can’t be anything but happy for her.”

Dublin City Council has extended its “warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington and all Olympians on their return from Tokyo 2020”.

“We acknowledge the contribution they have made in lifting the spirits of the nation over the past few weeks,” a council statement said.

The open-topped bus is set to leave Ballybough at 5pm on Tuesday, and will proceed down Gardiner St, Killarney St, passing Harrington’s home on Portland Row, before proceeding to Sean McDermott St, Summerhill and the North Strand.

The council statement said: “Local residents will have the opportunity to see Kellie from the footpaths along these streets.

“We are urging everybody to adhere to public health guidelines as requested by Kellie in her message to her local community.”

Harrington grabbed victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira by a unanimous points decision to become only the second Irish female boxer to win an Olympic medal after Katie Taylor’s gold in London 2012.

Her performance during the Olympics has turned the 31-year-old into a star in Ireland, with her success marking the first time Ireland has won golds in two different sports at the same Olympics.

Rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan triumphed in the men’s lightweight double sculls earlier in the Games.

Ireland, itâs good to see you 💚 pic.twitter.com/6M4VeLdpSB — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 10, 2021

Mandy Loughlin, Harrington’s partner of 13 years, said on Monday: “She brings 110% to whatever she does, she brings the craic, she brings passion and excitement.”

“If you meet Kellie, and you’re talking to her, the energy, she just makes you want to be a better person, she really does.”

A postbox outside the Summerhill post office, close to where Harrington grew up, has been painted gold in anticipation of her arrival, while her estate, decked out with tricolours and banners, has drawn comparisons to Italia 90.

After a weekend of visitors dropping by, including many fans on their way to Croke Park, there was another surprise in store for the Harrington family on Monday, when the Dublin fire brigade called in to offer their congratulations.

As the family were outside speaking to local councillor and former Dublin lord mayor Christy Burke, a fire engine appeared with the siren blaring.

Three firefighters, in full uniforms, emerged to present them with a bouquet of flowers for the Olympic hero.

The boxer’s father Christy told them: “You guys are the real heroes.”