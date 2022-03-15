Irish news cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

An Irish cameraman who was working for US network Fox News has been killed in Ukraine.

Irish premier Micheal Martin paid tribute to Pierre Zakrzewski on Tuesday.

Mr Zakrzewski died after the vehicle he was travelling in with British reporter Benjamin Hall was struck, the US broadcaster said.

Mr Hall has been in hospital since the incident which happened on Monday as the pair were working in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, the network said.

A Ukrainian journalist is also believed to have been killed.

Deeply disturbed and saddened by the killing of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and one of his colleagues today.



My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists.



We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on #Ukraine. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 15, 2022

As a war photographer, Mr Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to employees by Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media.

Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died on Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.