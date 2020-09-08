Irish minister concerned over claims surrounding proposed change to Brexit deal

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has described claims that British government proposals to override the Brexit deal would breach international law as “gravely concerning”.

There has been widespread anger after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told MPs legislation to ensure Northern Ireland could continue to enjoy unfettered access to markets in the rest of the UK would breach international law in a “very specific and limited way”.

However, Simon Coveney told the Dail that the comments have “exacerbated” his concerns about how Britain will deal with the Withdrawal Agreement.

“While we still await publication of the legislation, earlier this week we raised the media reports and briefings on this issue with the UK through diplomatic and official channels to express our concerns,” Mr Coveney said.

“However, rather than being reassured my concerns have been exacerbated by the additional comments deliberately made in the House of Commons today, openly committing the UK Government to legislate to break international law in relation to the Withdrawal Agreement.”

He said he has asked Ireland’s ambassador in London to raise the issue directly with the UK government on Tuesday.

“Michel Barnier is also due to raise the issue with David Frost during their engagement today,” Mr Coveney added.

“Clearly, any unilateral departure from the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement would be a matter of considerable concern and a very serious step.”

Mr Coveney added: “Our view is that such a departure could seriously erode and damage political trust, not only in the Brexit negotiations, but also within Northern Ireland at time of real sensitivity.

“Northern Ireland does not need this further uncertainty in relation to Brexit.

“The UK does have a long and proud tradition of upholding international law and advocating for the primacy for the rule of law.

“Any departure from this tradition, particularly on an issue as high profile as Brexit, would have serious implications, not least for the UK’s international reputation.

“We and the EU will continue to take a calm and measured approach. Time is short and we are very much focused on trying to get a positive outcome in terms of future relationship negotiations.

“Together we will carefully analyse the detail of the legislation once it is published and I remain in close contact, daily, with the EU task force on this critical issue.”

He added: “The protocol represents a fair and balanced outcome for all parties, with compromises on all sides. It is surely not too much to ask that the UK government will implement in full respect of its international obligations.”

Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan said that if Ireland and the EU appease lawlessness, it would only encourage the law breaker.

“It is astonishing that any minister of any government, in any part of the world would attend before the parliament of that government and state that it is the intention of that government to break the law,” he said.

“It’s imperative that the European Union is absolutely straight in dealing with this issue. We should not tolerate any attempts by the British Government to break the law.”

He said that if the British Government publishes legislation that breaks international law, then Ireland and the EU should break away from the talks.

