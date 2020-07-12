Irish men and women who died in wars or during UN service remembered

Irish men and women who lost their lives in past wars or on service with the United Nations have been remembered in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and members of the cabinet were among those who took part in the act of commemoration at Collins Barracks.

The date falls every year on the Sunday closest to July 11, the anniversary of the signing of the 1921 truce which ended the war of independence.

The @PresidentIRL, the Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD, members of the Government; the Council of State; DÃ¡il and Seanad Ãireann; Diplomatic Corps; Judiciary and Northern Ireland representatives attended the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/LlvLrWZBO3 — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) July 12, 2020

Following the laying of a wreath by the president, a minute’s silence was observed.

This year the ceremony was closed to the public in line with coronavirus regulations.

Those who have died with Covid-19 were also remembered at the event.

