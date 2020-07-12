| 17.2°C Dublin

Irish men and women who died in wars or during UN service remembered

President Michael D Higgins led the event at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins lays a wreath (Julien Behal/PA) Expand

By Rebecca Black, PA

Irish men and women who lost their lives in past wars or on service with the United Nations have been remembered in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and members of the cabinet were among those who took part in the act of commemoration at Collins Barracks.

The date falls every year on the Sunday closest to July 11, the anniversary of the signing of the 1921 truce which ended the war of independence.

Following the laying of a wreath by the president, a minute’s silence was observed.

This year the ceremony was closed to the public in line with coronavirus regulations.

Those who have died with Covid-19 were also remembered at the event.

PA Media