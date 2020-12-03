Irish Government’s ‘profound regret’ at Finucane public inquiry decision

The Irish Government has expressed “profound regret” at the decision not to hold a public inquiry into the shooting dead of Pat Finucane.

The Belfast lawyer was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989 in collusion with elements of the state security forces.

It said its “strong position” has consistently been that a full and independent public inquiry, as provided for under its Weston Park agreement with the UK in 2001, is the only outcome that would ensure that those obligations were met.

The Government said: “Ireland notes with profound regret that a decision was not taken yesterday to hold a full and independent public inquiry.

“In a case such as this, in which it is acknowledged that there were – in the words of Prime Minister Cameron – ‘shocking levels of collusion’, there is an undeniable onus on the state to do everything possible to restore public confidence through a process that fully meets relevant international standards and obligations of effectiveness, independence and transparency.”

The Council of Europe has expressed “profound concern” that, after nine months, the UK Government has not provided fuller details of its revised approach to legacy issues.

The Irish Government said: “It therefore remains the position of the Irish Government that only through a full and independent public inquiry will a satisfactory resolution to this case be found in line with the obligations of the Convention.

“In our view, it is appropriate and timely for the Committee to decide to reopen supervision of this case.”

The Committee of Ministers of the 47-nation Council of Europe has adopted an interim resolution expressing profound concern that the UK has not provided any details on its new approach to legacy investigations in Northern Ireland announced in March.

The Irish Government said: “In our statement to the meeting of the Committee of Ministers in September, we made clear that it was a matter of significant and increasing concern to the Irish Government that there has been no progress by the UK Government on the legislation to implement the Stormont House Agreement framework to deal with the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland.

“Regrettably, nothing in the submission of the UK Government for this meeting, or in the statement by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland yesterday, lessens that concern.”

PA Media