Irish exchequer records 9.4bn euro deficit to date in 2020

Ireland has recorded an exchequer deficit of almost 9.4 billion euro (£8.5 billion) in the year to the end of September, new figures have shown.

The total revealed by the Department of Finance compares with a 38 million euro (£34.4 million) surplus in the same period last year.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe said that while it was a “very, very big deficit”, Ireland remained below the 30 billion euro (£27.1 billion) loss projected earlier this year.

The 9,411 million euro year-on-year drop in the balance books has been primarily fuelled by increased Government spending on a range of measures to offset the damage of the coronavirus.

The majority of extra spending was in the areas of health and social protection.

Despite the figures, Mr Donohoe ruled out tax increases in the forthcoming budget.

The Government’s intention, he said, would be to keep consumer confidence high and encourage spending amid a pandemic-boom in personal savings while using favourable borrowing rates to offset capital spending.

“What we want to be doing is giving confidence to those who are saving at this rate.

“Confidence to spend, to invest and, when our public health guidance allows it, for them to use this money in such a way that will lead to employment growing again.”

He added: “We are not going to be making changes in personal taxation on Tuesday week.

“What Michael (McGrath) and I are working night and day to do is create a budget and an economic framework for the remainder of this year, to continue to rebuild confidence in our economy and in public health.

“Our economy will recover, Ireland will get through this. We know how hard it is for so many at the moment and all the anxiety that is there.

“We believe that with the right decisions and the ability of our country to borrow now the way it has to at the moment, that while we do need to reduce the borrowing, we can do enough to make a really big difference to how our country fares in 2021.”

Public Expenditure Minster Michael McGrath said much of the public spending used to fight the pandemic would have to be repeated in 2021.

He said: “As you know, we’ve had to incur a lot of extra expenditure in education, in transport and in a number of other areas of service to maintain a level of service for the general public.

“We anticipate that in Budget 2021, a significant portion of that Covid-related expenditure will need to be incurred again next year.”

