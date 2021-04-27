Irish conservation worker killed in Burkina Faso ambush named as Rory Young

An Irish conservation worker killed in Burkina Faso has been named as Rory Young.

Mr Young was among a group of foreigners who were abducted and killed when a special wildlife unit was ambushed in the African country on Monday morning.

The Irish national, two Spanish citizens and a Burkinabe soldier went missing after being attacked by gunmen during an anti-poaching patrol, the Burkina Faso government said on Tuesday.

Mr Young, who was born in Zambia and co-founder and president of the Chengeta Wildlife, was named as one of the deceased by the wildlife charity on Tuesday evening.

STATEMENT FROM CHENGETA WILDLIFE: pic.twitter.com/oLuhtgWlvp — Chengeta Wildlife (@ChengetaWild) April 27, 2021

In a statement, Chengeta Wildlife said: “It is with deepest sorrow and regret that Chengeta Wildlife confirms the death of Rory Young, our co-founder and CEO.

“Rory was leading a wildlife protection patrol in Arly National Park, Burkina Faso on 26th April 2021 when they were attacked by terrorists which resulted in his death and that of two Spanish journalists who were capturing his efforts to protect precious wildlife.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased right now. We respectfully request your patience, time and understanding as we deal with the loss of our inspirational leader.”

On the charity’s website, Mr Young was described as a pro guide, ranger, anti-poaching strategist/trainer and author.

“Rory is an expert tracker with amazing knowledge, skills and highly developed intuition to become one of the best in his field,” his biography reads.

“He has dedicated his life to wildlife protection and he co-authored, A Field Manual For Anti-Poaching Activities, a guide that provides workable solutions to poaching.”

The two Spanish citizens were named as David Beriain and Roberto Fraile by the Spanish Government.

Con gran tristeza conocemos el fallecimiento de David BeriÃ¡in. La familia de Movistar+, de la que formaba parte, envÃ­a todo su afecto a los seres queridos y familias de David, Roberto Fraile y Rory Young, que han perdido la vida en Pama (Burkina Faso). Hasta siempre, compaÃ±eros. pic.twitter.com/tcYPMWm9lS — Movistar+ (@MovistarPlus) April 27, 2021

Movistar, the production company the Spanish men worked for, said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of David Beriain.

“The Movistar + family, of which he was a part, sends all their affection to the loved ones and families of David, Roberto Fraile and Rory Young, who have lost their lives in Pama (Burkina Faso). Goodbye, companions.”

The Burkina Faso Government on Tuesday said the group of foreigners were 15 kilometres from their base at the eastern town of Natiaboni when they were attacked.

Yendifimba Jean-Claude Louari, the mayor of Fada N’gourma, said that a large operation was under way to locate them.

It is understood that security and government officials said that two military lorries and 12 motorcycles and guns were also stolen during the attack on Monday.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs continues to closely follow unfolding developments in Burkina Faso.

“The situation is complex and officials are working with relevant actors on the ground, including Spanish and EU colleagues, to ensure that the full facts are established and followed up on as a matter of urgency.

“The Department has been in contact with the family of the Irish citizen and is providing all possible consular support.

“As with all consular cases, it would be not appropriate to comment on specific details of the case at this time.”

PA Media