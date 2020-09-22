Irish Congress of Trade Unions withdraws from Low Pay Commission due to minimum wage stalemate

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) has withdrawn from the Low Pay Commission due to other members of the commission not being prepared to raise the minimum wage in 2021 by more than 1pc - or 10c, it has said.

General Secretary of the ICTU Patricia King said the union were involved in extensive discussions at the commission on the minimum wage rate for 2021 but felt they had no choice but to leave due to a deadlock.

“It became very clear to myself and Gerry Light, General Secretary of Mandate, this evening that other members of the Commission were not prepared to propose an increase for 2021 beyond 1pc or 10 cent," Ms King said.

“We could not in conscience be party to any recommendation that did not afford the lowest-paid workers in the Republic of Ireland an increase in excess of 2pc similar to other sectors in our economy."

King continued by saying the pandemic had underscored the importance of valuing work and those that carried it out and that “we must make work pay”.

“Many of the workers on the minimum wage form part of the cadre of essential workers who have helped keep our economy going through this Covid-19 pandemic. It is therefore completely unacceptable that they and other workers who are the lowest paid in this state would not be afforded decency and fairness by receiving a modest minimum 2pc increase in the National Minimum Wage," she said.

She pointed that the lowest paid in society suffered disproportionately after the 2008 financial crisis and resulting recession and “ we won’t be party to a process that leaves them behind.”

“Therefore it is with regret, but with clarity that we can no longer be part of this Low Pay Commission. There can be no going back to the old ways where the lowest paid are left behind. We will continue to campaign through other fora for a just increase,” said the General Secretary.

Online Editors