Ireland’s president praises Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington

Ireland’s president has led the congratulations to Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington following her win in Tokyo.

Michael D Higgins praised the 31-year-old’s “exceptional” achievement after she defeated Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira in the women’s lightweight boxing final.

The Dubliner put herself in the history books by becoming the second Irish woman to win a gold medal in boxing following Katie Taylor’s gold at London 2012.

âMy warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington onÂ winning her gold medalÂ at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.â #Tokyo2020 @sportireland @TeamIreland — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 8, 2021

Harrington’s victory was cemented when she won on a unanimous points decision.

Her win is Ireland’s second gold medal in Tokyo after rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy secured their place at the top.

Ireland now have two gold and two bronze medals.

President Higgins wrote on Twitter: “My warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington on winning her gold medal at the Olympic Games.

“Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.”

Expand Close Kellie Harrington’s mother, Yvonne Harrington (centre), celebrates with family and friends outside her Dublin home (Damien Eagers/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kellie Harrington’s mother, Yvonne Harrington (centre), celebrates with family and friends outside her Dublin home (Damien Eagers/PA)

There were celebrations among her family and friends in Portland Row, with Irish flags and bunting decked across homes and streets.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “Congratulations Kellie Harrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight.

“Your family community and country overjoyed for you.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney described her as a “role model”.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “True courage, brilliance and humility.

“(Kellie) has all the qualities of a true Olympic champion. She represents everything great about being Irish, an inner city Dub, and a class young woman. Bravo. Legend.”