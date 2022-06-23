Ireland’s population now stands at 5.1 million

Taoiseach Micheal Martin with twins Mya (left) and Zara Akinsowon (8), as he launched Census 2022 (Brian Lawless/PA)

There are now 5.1 million people living in Ireland according to preliminary results from the latest census, the highest population recorded in a census since 1841.

The Irish population stood at 5.1 million when Census 2022 was taken on Sunday April 3, an increase of 7.6% from Census 2016.

All counties’ population grew since 2016, with Co Longford seeing the biggest percentage increase of 14.1%, followed by Co Meath with a 12.9% increase.

This is in contrast to Census 2016, when counties Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal had a fall in their population.

Senior statistician in the census division Cormac Halpin said: “The preliminary results show a population of 5,123,536 on census night.

“There were 2,593,600 females and 2,529,936 males recorded, which is an increase of 7.7% and 7.5% respectively.

“The population increase of 361,671 was made up of a natural increase (births minus deaths) of 171,338 and estimated net inward migration (population change minus natural increase) of 190,333.

“In Munster, Waterford (+9.4%) had a higher percentage increase than that of the State overall.

“Both Leitrim (+9.5%) and Roscommon (+8.4%) showed a higher percentage increase than the national rate, while Cavan, Donegal, or Monaghan did not.”

The preliminary results, published by the Central Statistics Office on Thursday, also show that the total housing stock on April 3 was 2,124,590, which is an increase of 6% on the 2016 figure.

There were 16,560 fewer vacant dwellings in April 2022, a 9% decrease compared to 2016.

However, this does not include holiday homes, of which there has been an increase: there were 66,135 holiday homes on April 3 this year, compared with 62,148 in 2016.