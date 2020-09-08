Ireland’s non-food pubs given reopening date as Covid cases surpass 30,000

Pubs that do not serve food have been closed since March over concerns over social distancing (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ireland’s wet pubs are set to open in the coming weeks.

The go-ahead to end the closure of the country’s wet pubs – those that do not serve food – was given at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The decision comes as a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases was reported by the Department of Health, with 307 cases and one death confirmed.

It brings the number of cases to more than 30,000.

While news to reopen pubs has been widely welcomed, the plan is subject to local restrictions.

Pubs that do not serve food have been closed since March amid concerns over social distancing.

It is the longest closure of pubs in Europe.

Licensed premises that serve food were allowed to reopen their doors on June 29.

It comes as health officials warned people in Dublin they need to assume Covid-19 is circulating in the community and adhere to social distancing.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance.

“Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues.

“Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”

The sharp rise in cases prompted Archbishop Diarmuid Martin to raise concerns about “poor practice” in following health measures in some churches.

In a statement to Dublin parishes, he said: “It is important that our parishes and churches give good example and that we remind people of our common responsibility to prevent the spreading of the virus.

“In my experience parishes have been scrupulous in respecting the current norms.

“There are indications however, that social distancing in some cases has become loose, especially before and after liturgical ceremonies.

“I know that the public health authorities have contacted several bishops concerned about breaches of social distancing.

“I have seen some examples in our Dublin Churches and indeed some parishes have published photos on parish websites that indicate poor practice.

“I would ask all parishes to examine carefully how they can foster staggered exiting from Churches and prevent gatherings at Church entrances.”

Two representative bodies for pubs across Ireland welcomed the announcement that non-food pubs will be allowed to reopen on September 21, saying “it’s about time”.

We look forward to raising a glass once these pubs do get to open their doors again after six long months Donall O’Keeffe, Licensed Vintners Association

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said that non-food pubs will have been closed for 189 days – more than six months – by the time they get to reopen.

LVA chief executive Donall O’Keeffe said: “It’s about time this decision was made.

“We feel there was little justification for the Government to have repeatedly delayed the reopening.

“If all pubs are following social distancing then they should all have had the opportunity to get their doors open long before now. ”

He added: “The vast majority of pubs have acted incredibly responsibly during this crisis and the pubs still closed have taken a real hit for the good of public health.

“It is about time that this contribution was acknowledged by the Government.

“We look forward to raising a glass once these pubs do get to open their doors again after six long months.”

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the VFI, said the decision will come as a real relief to pubs across Ireland that are still closed as well as their staff and all the families concerned.

“The conditions facing these pubs will be tough once they reopen, having completely missed the summer tourist season, strict guidelines being in place and their capacity severely impacted,” he said.

“The support package put forward by the Government was derisory and this financial reality facing the pubs who are still closed needs to be recognised in a meaningful way.

“However, at least there is now a sliver of light after what has been a very dark six months.”

Drinks Ireland also welcomed the decision and said it will work closely with pubs to supply product and clean beer lines in the next two weeks.

Director of Drinks Ireland Patricia Callan said: “It’s in everyone’s interest to get pubs reopened in a safe and sustainable manner as we live with Covid-19 over the coming months.

“Pubs that serve food have been given the chance to reopen and are managing the safety of their customers.

“It’s important that we avoid a ‘stop and start’ approach with regards the reopening of pubs.

“A huge amount of investment, time and work goes into the reopening of pubs, both from the perspective of publicans and from drinks suppliers.”

The Government has previously delayed reopenings scheduled for July 20, August 10 and August 31.

Currently 3,500 pubs across the country remain closed, affecting around 25,000 employees as well as their families.

Draft guidelines on the reopening of “wet” pubs were circulated to publicans on Sunday.

But the LVA warned the guidelines are so restrictive that many pub owners may question whether they will have to stay closed.

The measures are broadly in line with the guidance that accompanied the reopening of bars that served food at the end of June.

Under the draft guidance, table service will be mandatory in all licensed premises and alcohol can only be served until 11.30pm.

The guidelines encourage a reduction of seating within premises and two-metre social distancing between tables.

This can be reduced to one metre if additional infection control steps are introduced.

Customers will be limited to a 105-minute stay in premises where the one-metre measure is in operation.

Only six people can be at any one table and they must not come from more than three households.

Face coverings must be worn by staff who engage with customers, unless protective screens are in place.

