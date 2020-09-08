Ireland’s non-food pubs given reopening date

Ireland’s wet pubs are set to open on September 21.

The go-ahead to end the closure of the country’s wet pubs – those that do not serve food – was given at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. But the plan is subject to local restrictions.

Pubs that do not serve food have been closed since March over concerns over social distancing. It is the longest closure of pubs in Europe.

Licensed premises that serve food were allowed to reopen their doors on June 29.

It comes as health officials warned people in Dublin that they need to assume Covid-19 is circulating in the community and adhere to social distancing.

The acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said on Monday the Department of Health was “particularly concerned” about the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the capital and in Limerick.

He told the latest National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) briefing at the Department of Health that the next week is vital in the fight against the virus and that people need to cut down their social contacts.

Nphet said on Monday that another 102 new cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to date to 29,774.

Two representative bodies for pubs across Ireland welcomed the announcement that non-food pubs will be allowed to reopen, saying “it’s about time”.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said that non-food pubs will have been closed for 189 days – more than 6 months – by the time they get to reopen.

September 21 is the latest reopening date provided to pubs.

The Government has previously delayed reopenings scheduled for July 20, August 10 and August 31.

Currently 3,500 pubs across the country remain closed, affecting around 25,000 employees as well as their families.

Draft guidelines on the reopening of “wet” pubs were circulated to publicans on Sunday.

But the Licensed Vintners’ Association warned the guidelines are so restrictive that many pub owners may question whether they will have to stay closed.

The measures are broadly in line with the guidance that accompanied the reopening of bars that served food at the end of June.

Under the draft guidance, table service will be mandatory in all licensed premises and alcohol can only be served until 11.30pm.

The guidelines encourage a reduction of seating within premises and two metre social distancing between tables.

This can be reduced to one metre if additional infection control steps are introduced.

However, customers will be limited to a 105-minute stay in premises where the one metre measure is in operation.

Only six people can be at any one table and they must not come from more than three households.

Face coverings must be worn by staff who engage with customers, unless protective screens are in place.

