Ireland’s five-level coronavirus plan: What each step means for the public

People wearing face coverings on a Luas Tram in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish Government has set out its five levels of response to dealing with Covid-19 into next year.

Each alert level has its own set of measures aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

The Government will decide which level the country, or county, will move to based on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Each level sets out what is permitted at that moment in time.

The Government has said that keeping schools, early learning and childcare services open is a top priority.

Each level also outlines what is permitted for social or family gatherings, work and public transport, bars, hotels and restaurants, exercise activities and religious services.

The levels are triggered by different criteria which include a combination of 14 and seven-day incidence rates, the five-day average, the number of admissions to hospital and cases in ICU, the number of deaths and the type of transmission.

Level 1:

– Up to 10 visitors from three households

– Up to 100 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and wedding

– No more than 50 attendees are permitted outside your home or garden

– Up to 100 people can gather outdoors

– Up to 200 people at larger venues where two-metre distance can be maintained

– Up to 500 people at outdoor stadiums which can hold 5,000 people

– Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools can open with protective measures

– Up to 50 worshippers allowed at religious venues

– Bars, restaurants and cafes remain open with protective measures

– Wet bars open with measures in place

Ireland is moving from a short-term emergency response approach to a medium-term approach to managing risk and repairing the damage that #COVID_19 has inflicted on society.



Level 2:

– Up to six visitors from two or three other households

– Up to 15 people outdoors from up to three households

– Up to 50 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and wedding

– Up to 50 people in groups of six can attend indoor controlled event

– Up to 100 people at larger venues where two-metre distance can be maintained

– Up to 200 people at outdoor stadiums which can hold 5,000 people

– Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools can open with protective measures

– Up to 50 worshippers allowed at religious venues

– Bars, restaurants and cafes remain open with protective measures and groups of no more than six people at one table

– Wet bars open with strict measures in place

Level 3:

– Visitors to your home from one other household or your own household only

– No social gatherings should take place in other settings

– Up to 25 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and wedding

– No indoor gatherings should take place

– Up to 15 people at outdoor events

– No sporting matches to take place

– Sports training permitted outdoors in pods of up to 15, excluding professional sports

– Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools can open for individual training only

– Religious services to move online

– Additional restrictions for indoor dining at bars, restaurants and cafes

– Additional restrictions at wet bars

Level 4:

– No visitors to your home – own household only

– No social gatherings should take place in other settings

– Up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony and wedding

– No indoor gatherings should take place

– Up to 15 people at outdoor events

– No sporting matches to take place

– Sports training permitted outdoors in pods of up to 15

– Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed

– Religious services to move online

– Funerals up to 25 people

– Indoor dinning in bars, restaurants and cafes closed. Takeaways or outdoor dining of maximum of 15 people

– Outdoor seating of maximum of 15 people at wet bars

Level 5:

– No visitors to your home – own household only

– No social gatherings should take place in other settings

– Up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony and wedding

– No indoor gatherings should take place

– No outdoor gatherings should take place

– No sporting matches to take place

– Individual training only.

– Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed

– Religious services to move online

– Funerals up to 10 people

– Takeaway food only in bars, restaurants and cafes.

– Takeaway food only in wet bars

