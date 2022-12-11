Ireland’s emergency team meets as temperatures could drop to minus 10C

People have been warned to take extra care on the roads over the coming days and to check in on the elderly as temperatures could drop to minus 10C.

It comes as a status yellow low-temperature warning has been issued for Ireland until noon on Friday, with temperatures forecast to drop below minus 5C on Sunday night.

Met Eireann said it would remain very cold through the week, with widespread “sharp to severe” frost and icy stretches.

There is a risk of hail, sleet and snow showers near coasts, and freezing fog will occur at times, it said.

Driving conditions over the next week are going to be very difficult across the country and really the message to people is to slow down and just take care Keith Leonard, National Emergency Co-ordination Group

A snow and ice warning for counties Donegal and Mayo is to come into force from 11.30pm on Sunday until noon on Monday.

On Sunday morning, the National Emergency Co-ordination Group convened to discuss the effects of Ireland’s first cold snap in recent years.

A subsequent press briefing was held to advise people to take care during the icy conditions – particularly to ask drivers to slow down and to check in on elderly people in their communities.

Speaking to the PA news agency, national director for fire and emergency management Keith Leonard, who chaired Sunday’s emergency meeting, said it was “prudent” to meet and discuss the possible impacts of the sub-zero temperatures.

“The key issues really are driving. Driving conditions over the next week are going to be very difficult across the country and really the message to people is to slow down and just take care.

“Be aware of your local conditions before you undertake a journey.

“The other key message from our perspective is for people to check on vulnerable and elderly neighbours, both in rural and urban areas, and just to help out where they can with people in their community.”

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that based on current forecasts, schools are to remain open this week.

“The message for people really is life will go on as normal, everything will remain open.

“But we just want people to be careful, particularly on the roads; to look in on elderly and vulnerable people to make sure that if there’s any assistance that neighbours can give that they do that.

“So people are also aware that all our emergency services and responders, local authorities, all of the plans are up and running and they have been for the last number of days. This is really for us to get a picture to make sure the co-ordination is in place, which it is.

“The National Emergency Co-ordination Group will meet each day this week, they’ll meet again tomorrow, and they’ll provide further advice as we go through the course of this week.”

He added: “We just ask people to be careful and to be aware that the weather is particularly cold. We might see temperatures of minus eight to minus 10C in some areas over the next few days.”

Mr O’Brien added that EirGrid and Gas Networks Ireland had given a “positive” update that energy supplies are stable.

“There’s no risk to the grid, to supply. People should keep themselves warm,” he said, adding that no-one would be cut off from energy or from heat.

Amid the cold snap, concerns have been raised in particular for the welfare of older people who live alone, for those sleeping rough, and for the dozens of asylum seekers housed in tented accommodation in Co Clare.

Mr O’Brien said: “With regards to those seeking international protection, particularly in Clare, those families and those individuals have been moved out, and will be moved out.

“They will not be staying in temporary shelter accommodation this evening, we discussed at the meeting an alternative accommodation is being sought. In the meantime, they will not be sleeping in the shelter accommodation this evening or indeed for the rest of the week.”

A Garda spokesperson advised people to avoid walking with their hands in their pockets in order to protect themselves if they fall and to take an extra look before crossing roads.

“As children these days often journey to school in the dark, make sure your child can be seen,” the press briefing was told on Sunday.

Those with two-wheeled vehicles such as motorbikes or scooters have been advised to take alternative transport as it is extremely difficult to control these vehicles in icy weather.

The Garda spokesperson said “149 persons have died in our roads this year to date. Two weeks before Christmas, we can all play our part to ensure that that number does not increase over the next few days and that no more families have an empty chair at the table this Christmas”.

The Road Safety Authority is warning road users of the dangers posed by freezing fog combined with widespread severe frost causing a risk of icy roads.

After 50 flights heading in and out of Dublin Airport were cancelled on Saturday, with more than 140 flights cancelled on Friday night, Aer Lingus cancelled some regional flights from Dublin Airport on Sunday.