Ireland’s Covid national day of commemoration to take place on Sunday

Ireland’s national day of commemoration for those who lost their lives to Covid is to take place this Sunday.

The event, entitled the National Day of Remembrance and Reflection Ceremony, will take place in the Garden of Remembrance in north Dublin.

The ceremony will remember all those who died during the pandemic and pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to how the country has faced and continues to face challenges.

More than 6,600 people have died from Covid in Ireland since March 2020.

The ceremony will start at 2.30pm and will be televised live on RTE One, a government spokesman said.

It will feature a specially commissioned poem, and reflections by a hospital chaplain and a representative of those bereaved.

Music will be provided by the National Ambulance Service, the Army No 1 Band, soloist Claudia Boyle, violinist Lynda O’Connor and cellist Gerald Peregrine, creator of Covid Care Concerts.

The majority of people invited to the event will be representative of those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic and those who worked on the front line over the last two years, across all services.

During the ceremony representatives will lay wreaths in the cruciform pool.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and members of the government will attend.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who was scheduled to attend the event, will miss it as he is isolating in Washington DC following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this week.

In addition, in recognition of the pivotal role the local authorities have played over the past two years, all local authorities have been requested to develop and host at least one ceremony at a suitable location over this weekend.

The national flag will be at half-mast on all state buildings equipped with a flagpole on the day of the ceremony.