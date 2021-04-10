Ireland’s Coronavirus restrictions set to be eased on Monday

Ireland’s coronavirus restrictions are set to be eased on Monday for the first time this year.

The country has been in level five lockdown since Christmas Eve, having only emerged from the same restrictions that had been in place since October five days prior to that.

Since last December, the return of some children to schools and some construction work have been the only exceptions to the pandemic restrictions.

We know that staying home is hard, but it's the best way to keep us all safe right now. If you are leaving home for essential reasons, remember to:



Monday will see the 5km travel limit relaxed to allow people to travel anywhere within their county, or up to 20km if crossing into another county.

People from two households will be allowed to meet up outdoors for social and recreational purposes, however the Government has insisted that private gardens remain off limits.

All schoolchildren are to return to in-class learning from Monday, while construction on housing and essential projects will also resume.

Further easing of restrictions is expected on April 19 and April 26.

Saturday saw 14 further deaths linked to Covid-19 in Ireland and an additional 455 confirmed cases, the Department of Health said.

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, three occurred in April, one in March, six in February, and four in January.

The median age of those who died was 72.5 years and the age range was 55-90 years.

There has now been a total of 4,783 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and 240,643 confirmed cases.

As of 8am on Saturday, there were 208 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, of which 52 are in intensive care units.

A total of 1,018,264 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

Some 716,636 people have received their first dose and 301,628 have received the second dose.

