Ireland’s coronavirus outbreak ‘stabilising’

Ireland’s coronavirus outbreak is stabilising, the acting chief medical officer said.

The infection’s reproductive rate has fallen to between one and 1.4.

Nine people have died with Covid-19 and another seven cases were detected, the National Public Health Emergency Team said on Thursday.

Dr Ronan Glynn said: “People have responded to our calls for redoubling their efforts and hopefully we are seeing a stabilisation and hopefully an improving trend.”

All but one of those deaths were late reported fatalities, eight occurred in April, May and June, Dr Glynn added.

There is now a total of 25,826 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Medics aim to keep the reproductive rate of the virus, the number of people one infected patient passes it on to on average, below one so the total diminishes.

It had increased over recent weeks as Ireland unwound its lockdown.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

What we need now is to hold firm and keep up the good work Dr Ronan Glynn

Dr Glynn added: “Two weeks ago, we expressed our concerns about worrying trends in the progression of Covid-19 in Ireland.

“Collectively, people in Ireland responded to this call for action and together have broken chains of transmission.

“This is a further demonstration of the power of people working together and rising to the continued challenge of this unprecedented pandemic.

“What we need now is to hold firm and keep up the good work.”

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer at the HSE, said the resumption of non-Covid-19 healthcare services is, and always will be, a top priority.

“The greatest enabler of this will be our ability to keep community transmission at a low level.

“We can all play our part in ensuring our hospitals and care settings resume their vital work by following public health advice.

“Every small, individual action as you go about your day, keeping your distance, washing your hands, wearing a face covering, is an act of solidarity with frontline healthcare workers who want to see and treat patients.”

