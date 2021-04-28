Ireland will be in a ‘very good place by June’ despite jab setbacks – Taoiseach

Ireland will be in a “very good position by June” in terms of the vaccine rollout, the Taoiseach has said.

The rollout has seen numerous setbacks, with ongoing delivery problems and the recent recommendation that the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs be given only to those over 50.

It has raised questions over the Government’s target to administer first doses to 82% of the population by June.

Speaking on Wednesday, Micheal Martin said the Government is “still pursuing that target”.

Expand Close People walk past a new mural at Dublin’s Grand Canal Docks by the artist CHELS (Chelsea Jacobs), reflecting the uncertain future of children due to Covid-19 restrictions (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People walk past a new mural at Dublin’s Grand Canal Docks by the artist CHELS (Chelsea Jacobs), reflecting the uncertain future of children due to Covid-19 restrictions (Niall Carson/PA)

He told Northern Sound: “The original target was to try and get 80% (of adult population) a first dose by the end of June and there has been changes to the schedule, there has been delays.

“We have lost a number of weeks because of the various advices from NIAC, particularly on AstraZeneca and the cancellation of Johnson and Johnson.

“We are still pursing that target and going after that target.

“I’m saying the deliveries that are coming in to the country in Q2 is over four million, before the end of June.

“We have advice coming in, and if it doesn’t come in with any further hitches we will have a very robust vaccination programme. We will be in a very good position by June.”

Mr Martin confirmed that he registered for his vaccination on Tuesday.

The Taoiseach said the vaccine programme will be key to reopening society.

A Cabinet sub-committee is meeting on Wednesday to consider what restrictions can be eased next month.

The committee is made up of the three coalition leaders, Health Minster Stephen Donnelly, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

They will receive advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), before making a recommendation to the whole Cabinet on Thursday, ahead of an official announcement later in the evening.

It is anticipated that the Government will also set out plans for June and July.

The Irish public have been living with high levels of Covid-19 restrictions since December last year.

“It has been difficult for people, but the majority of people want the restrictions to work and they adhere to the restrictions and we now have one of the lowest incidence in Europe, and we have taken the pressure off our frontline services,” Mr Martin said.

Took me just 10 minutes to register on the @HSELive vaccine portal tonight.



Really looking forward to getting my #CovidVaccine soon.



Our rollout is gathering pace. Anyone aged 60 to 69 can register here: https://t.co/LXV87JtP0a pic.twitter.com/CiRP3JWGVZ — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 27, 2021

Restrictions are expected to be eased on non-essential retail, personal services such as hairdressers, construction and religious ceremonies on a staggered basis throughout May.

Museums, galleries, libraries and some outdoor attractions will also reopen in May.

The hospitality sector is likely to follow in June.

Mr Martin added: “We will look at hotels, bed and breakfasts and guesthouses in the month of June.

“We will make a comprehensive announcement on it tomorrow.

“The virus has devastated many areas of our economy. We are very conscious of that.

“Whatever we reopen we want to keep it open. That is the challenge. We are dealing with a very transmissible variant here.

“It’s about balance and being proportionate. It’s still out there – 400 cases a day.”

PA Media