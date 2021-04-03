Ireland to reach one million Covid-19 vaccine doses milestone next week

Ireland will reach the milestone of one million vaccine doses administered some time next week, the head of the health service has predicted.

Paul Reid said more than 900,000 doses will have been completed by the end of the weekend.

It comes as a further 511 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the country on Saturday.

The Department of Health was also notified of two further deaths linked to the virus.

As of 8am, there were 242 people with coronavirus in hospital – and as of 11am there were 65 people in ICU with the disease.

Mr Reid said: “Good Friday, we had one of our highest days so far for the vaccine administration.

“We’ll have well over 900,000 completed by this weekend.

“During next week, we’ll have administered over one million doses. April & May will see the programme scale up further again.”

As of March 31, the HSE figures show a total of 865,460 vaccine doses have been administered. These include 619,003 first doses and 246,457 second doses.

