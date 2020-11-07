Ireland to follow UK with mandatory self-isolation for travellers from Denmark

Ireland will follow the UK in introducing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for people arriving from Denmark following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the country’s mink population.

Northern Ireland introduced the measure on Saturday morning and First Minister Arlene Foster spoke with the Taoiseach about implementing a joint approach.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has now confirmed that the Republic will also introduce the measure.

He said: “People will have to self-isolate for 14 days no matter what. People coming from Denmark, there isn’t huge numbers, but we are following the health advice, similar to what’s going on in the UK.”

A mutated form of coronavirus in the mammals, which are widely bred for their fur, has led to a nationwide cull in Denmark and sent parts of the country into lockdown.

While the mutated strain is not believed to be more dangerous, public health officials fear it could undermine the efficacy of a future vaccine.

However, Mr Ryan admitted that self-isolation will not be enforced and people will be relied upon to follow the guidance themselves.

“We have to, that is the approach we have taken. If we have to change that we’ll look that. This continues to evolve in every aspect of how we manage Covid-19,” he told RTE.

“We will treat Denmark differently. We won’t provide European exceptions. The same standard European approach won’t apply for Denmark.”

Writing on Twitter, Mrs Foster said: “I’ve spoken to the Taoiseach & our Health Minister today about working together to safeguard people in both jurisdictions.

"The Denmark development is very concerning. Important we work together to keep everyone safe."

“The Denmark development is very concerning. Important we work together to keep everyone safe.”

The chair of the Nation Public Health Emergency Team, Cillian De Gascun, has played down the immediate risk of the mutated strain.

“I don’t think we have to be worried at this time” he said.

He said there was no sense that the mutated stain was “more virulent or severe” but said it could potentially impact on the efficacy of a vaccine.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said: “Self-isolation for anyone who has been in Denmark is a mandatory requirement and it applies to all members of the household.

“This is an emerging picture and a precautionary approach is required at this early stage.

“We are in very close contact with public health colleagues in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

“The UK authorities are working closely with international partners to understand the changes in the virus that have been reported in Denmark. A programme of further research in the UK will inform risk assessments.”

