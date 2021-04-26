Ireland takes another step out of lockdown

Ireland took its next gradual steps out of Covid lockdown on Monday, with the reopening of visitor attractions and outdoor sports facilities.

Golf courses, sports pitches and tennis courts were among a number of sports activities to reopen, while zoos, wildlife parks and pet farms also reopened their doors.

Under-age non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 has also resumed on Monday.

The number of mourners permitted to attend a funeral also increased to 25.

A crowd up of to 60 people had gathered outside the gates of Dublin Zoo as it reopened to the public.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited the Phoenix Park facility before its reopening on Monday morning.

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, director of Dublin Zoo, gave the Fianna Fail leader a whistle-stop tour, including a visit to the lions’ and tigers’ den.

After stopping off to see a group of macaques swinging from ropes in its enclosure, Mr Martin remarked how it “would remind you of the parliamentary party”.

He was also introduced to Luca, the Siamang gibbon.

Mr Martin will later this week consider easing further restrictions next month.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet on Wednesday to consider the latest Covid-19 data before making its recommendations to Government.

The Taoiseach is to unveil the reopening plan on Thursday, which is to include outdoor sports, non-essential retail, hairdressing salons and religious services.

“We’re going to examine that for May and we hopefully will be able to do something on that in terms of May,” he said on Sunday.

“But we understand the danger of indoor.

“For the summer, I think that outdoor has to be the theme.

“We just need to keep the pressure on this virus as we vaccinate… because the impact of the vaccines is transformative in terms of reducing mortality, reducing severe illness and indeed transmission as well.”

