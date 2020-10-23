Ireland suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Ireland has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to concerns over national security legislation that Beijing imposed on the semi-autonomous state this summer.

China implemented the legislation, aimed at cracking down on anti-mainland sentiment, in Hong Kong in June, a move that led to weeks of civil unrest with thousands taking to the streets to show their displeasure.

The legislation has led to the high-profile raids of major Hong Kong newspapers seen as anti-Beijing publications.

China has said the law aims at curbing secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment if found guilty under the new law.

This is due to widespread civil unrest in the former British colony over the last number of years, as pro-democracy citizens have protested against what they view as a slow creep by mainland China on their democratic freedoms under the one country two systems principle.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs, in consultation with the Department of Justice and Equality, carried out a review of the implications of the introduction of the National Security Law for Ireland's extradition arrangements with Hong Kong. Following this review, the Government on 13 October agreed to suspend Ireland's Extradition Agreement with Hong Kong.

“This suspension, which puts the operation of the agreement on hold, was taken in concert with other EU Member States who have or are also planning to suspend their respective agreements."

Earlier in the Dáil this week, Minister Simon Coveney said the decision “clearly signals Ireland's concerns in relation to the rule of law in Hong Kong and the erosion of judicial independence promised under the 'one country, two systems' principle.”

Minister Coveney said he would highlight Ireland’s concern with his Chinese counterparts.

Six EU countries have extradition treaties with Hong Kong. Germany suspended its treaty on 31 July.

Along with Ireland, and in line with conclusions of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Finland and Netherlands have also decided to suspend their agreements. Other countries to suspend agreements are US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

