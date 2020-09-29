Ireland should prepare itself for subsequent waves of Covid-19, HSE chief warns

Paul Reid told an Oireachtas committee that Ireland needs to brace itself for subsequent waves of Covid-19 (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA)

Ireland will be dealing with Covid-19 for a long time even if a vaccine is developed, the country’s health chief has said.

Paul Reid warned that the country should plan for subsequent waves of the pandemic.

“Even with a vaccine, the reality is that we will be dealing with Covid-19 for a long time yet,” he said.

“We must all adapt our way of life through a combination of behavioural, societal, and healthcare delivery changes.”

The chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) made the comments as he appeared before the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response on Tuesday.

“It is increasingly evident that we can expect and should therefore plan for subsequent waves of Covid-19,” he said.

“A ‘community first’ approach to the delivery of care will be central to delivering safe, efficient and effective services through winter and beyond.”

A difficult winter season, coupled with a resurgence in Covid-19, is the worst possible scenario for our health services Paul Reid, HSE

He added it would be important to support people to receive care at home or close to home, particularly older people and those people with chronic diseases, and to enhance patient flow and patient experience in our acute hospitals.

Mr Reid also told the committee that all shipments of the flu vaccine are expected to be delivered before the end of October.

“We secured sufficient doses to vaccinate all the at-risk groups,” he said.

“This winter, the vaccine will be offered to children aged 2-12 years, delivered as a nasal spray and will be available from GPs and pharmacists from this week.”

He added: “A difficult winter season, coupled with a resurgence in Covid-19, is the worst possible scenario for our health services.

“While this is an eventuality that we hope to avoid, it is also a scenario for which we have been carefully planning.”

He also told politicians that the HSE’s testing and tracing model was currently meeting demand despite the recent surge in cases, and that Ireland was one of the few countries that automatically tests close contacts and conducts serial testing.

“It is important to emphasise that we are meeting all testing demand,” Mr Reid said.

To date, more than 1.12 million tests have been completed.

Last week 87,940 tests were conducted and 15,381 contact tracing calls were made, the HSE’s highest number to date.

The median end-to-end turnaround time in community settings over the past seven days is two days and 90% of people tested in the community received their result within this timeframe.

Mr Reid said that in a bid to speed up test notification periods, the HSE was looking at additional equipment, robots, and process methodologies to increase its domestic testing capacity and turnaround.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is due to before Covid-19 committee on Wednesday.

