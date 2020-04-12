Ireland shines a light in tribute to Covid-19 victims and healthcare workers

Thousands of people around Ireland joined together to “Shine Your Light” to remember those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and to honour frontline staff and healthcare workers.

People took part at 9pm on Saturday night by lighting candles, shining torches and decorating their homes with fairy lights.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina took part in the event from their home Aras an Uachtarain.

A large beam of light shines out of the new air traffic control tower at Dublin airport as part of the Shine Your Light campaign in tribute to front line health workers and those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the campaign, Government buildings and other local public buildings shone their lights while Irish embassies around the world lit up to mark the occasion.

As part of the campaign, Government buildings and other local public buildings shone their lights while Irish embassies around the world lit up to mark the occasion.

President and Sabina Higgins joined the 'Shine Your Light' / 'Lanraigh Do Sholas' campaign, lighting lanterns as a symbol of hope and solidarity.https://t.co/PeqaS8DbqI #ShineYourLight pic.twitter.com/jdKChYe5CD — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 11, 2020

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shone a light “for the sick, the grieving, and everyone affected by Covid-19”.

Weâre inviting everyone to #ShineYourLight for our healthcare and essential workers at 9pm tonight. For the sick, the grieving, and everyone affected by #Covid19. Our public buildings, embassies and peacekeeping missions around the world are joining in. I hope you do too. pic.twitter.com/LEMllxC1He — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 11, 2020

Health Minister Simon Harris tweeted: “Tonight as we #ShineALight, I want to say thank you to all the incredible people at the frontline in our hospitals & communities, in the Department of Health, the HSE, and to our brilliant Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan. I want to thank the Irish people – your efforts are saving lives. Together, we will prevail.”

Health Service Executive Chief Paul Reid tweeted: “Tonight I’m bursting with pride to be Irish and to be leading the HSE. To all the families who have lost loved ones, people who are sick, all healthcare workers & those who are feeling isolated.”

