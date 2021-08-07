| 14.9°C Dublin

Ireland sees highest number of daily Covid cases since January

Figures show there have been 1,828 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

People queue for a Covid-19 vaccine outside Croke Park, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

By Cate McCurry, PA

There have been 1,828 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, marking the highest daily case number since January.

It comes as the head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) said the country is at a “key juncture” on the way out of the pandemic.

“With 77% of adults fully vaccinated, rising cases still pose a real threat,” Paul Reid said.

“Two types of walk-in centres play a key role this weekend, ie to receive a first vaccination or a Covid test. Please avail as appropriate.”

The Department of Health said there are 198 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 33 in intensive care.

The HSE opened up more walk-in vaccine centres across the nation following last week’s successful uptake.

While it is aimed at the younger age cohort, a number of older people have also availed of the service.

Mr Reid met 87-year-old Mary O’Connor who drove to the centre in Sligo on Saturday to receive her first vaccination.

Ms O’Connor is the oldest person to be vaccinated so far through the walk-in centres.

“It was a pleasure and moving to meet Mary and to hear many of her lovely life experiences,” Mr Reid said.

He also said there are rising concerns over the number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19, with a fivefold increase in the number of people in ICU in the last four weeks.

He urged those who have symptoms to isolate and seek a test and avoid going to social settings or work.

